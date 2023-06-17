Valditara: “More money for the teachers involved in the Agenda Sud, 500 euro paper for over 80,000 precarious workers and we will speed up recruitment from competitions”. From recruitment to tutor teacher. EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW [VIDEO]

In an exclusive interview with Orizzonte Scuola, Minister Valditara addressed the hot topics of the moment in the round. Our editorial staff went to the Ministry to ask the Minister about the progress of the interventions carried out and planned for the school world.

South Agenda

The latest initiative announced concerns Southern Italy and the Minister spoke about it with us yesterday at the Ministry. A vast plan of actions against early school leaving which has which main objective is to guarantee all Italian students equal opportunities for educational success. “Unfortunately, the international tests – said Valditara to our microphones – signal an unacceptable gap. Hence the idea of ​​a broad plan of interventions for the school of the South.”

The first phase foresees a pilot project which will involve an ever increasing number of schools. Initially 150 schools were planned, but now the number has risen to 200, and another 10 are expected to be added. The targeted actions will include increasing the number of teachers, particularly in the subjects of Italian, mathematics and English, in the schools identified by Invalsi. There will also be an extension of full-time school hours and specific training for the teachers involved.

Additional resources will be used to pay teachers who will participate in recovery and support activities. The active participation of families is also foreseen. It will be an articulated intervention, developed in collaboration with the regions to enhance the growth of training courses in the area: “a big challenge“, concluded the Minister. Valditara also anticipated that if the project is successful, it is expected to be extended to most of the schools in the South.

Teacher tutor and advisor

All this fits into the context of the introduction of the two new professional figures: the tutor teacher and the guidance teacher. The teachers’ response to this novelty was very positive, the Minister pointed out, denying some negative trends disclosed in the weeks preceding the termination of membership by the teaching staff.

The Minister therefore spoke to us of wanting to create a school that values ​​the talents of each individual, so that no one is left behind. The idea is to personalize education more and more, with the key role of the tutor teacher. This role involves co-ordinating with other colleagues on the tailoring of education and training so that struggling students can catch up, while those further along can be further challenged. Both the tutor teacher and the disciplinary teachers will be paid for the activities carried out.

IThe guidance teacher, on the other hand, will have the task of connecting the potential and talents of the students with the opportunities offered by the outside world, such as the territory and businesses. In this way, students will be able to make educational choices consistent with their skills and the opportunities present in the world of education and work. It is a topic that is arousing great interest these days.

Graduation exam

The subject of the school leaving exam has returned to the fore after three difficult years and the Minister was keen to underline it. Valditara wanted to send a message of encouragement to students and teachers, inviting them to restore serenity in schools. As for the final exam, there will be two traditional written tests and an interview. The latter will not be a disciplinary question, he underlined, but a verification of what the students have learned and assimilated over the course of the last year, both from the point of view of the contents and of the method. The interview will take place with a committee that will value the ability to connect disciplines and to adopt an interdisciplinary approach.

Faster hiring

Among the most recent measures, Valditara recalled the teacher charter which was extended to over 80,000 precarious workers, including annual substitute teachers with contracts until 31 August. Resources have been allocated for the reconstruction of careers in the precariat and new forms of recruitment have been introduced for teachers of Religion. Finally, the rules on competitions and recruitment have been streamlined to better respond to the needs of the school world.

Video interview