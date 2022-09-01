Great participation in “I count on you”, a fundraising event in which a lot of public participated. The mayor: “It is very hard with these bills, but we will not close the plant”

Some organizers and protagonists of the Sunday event with the mayor Luciano Fregonese

VALDOBBIADENE. «We will do any sacrifice, we hope that the Government will intervene, but we will not close the swimming pool ». The mayor of Valdobbiadene assures it, Luciano Fregonesewith regard to the management costs of the swimming facility.

The 100 thousand euros a year of financial commitment of the Municipality already in April were tripled, so they became 300 thousand euros, but, given the latest increases, they seem insufficient. “We hope that the government will calm the price of energy as soon as possible, otherwise it will get really bad.”

The pool will be managed until 2025 by the Montenuoto company. And an extension of the service for another 5 years by the Municipality is not excluded, considering the satisfaction of all Valdobbiadene for the organization of the activities. And it is precisely in support of these activities that the Municipality and other local associations intervened on Sunday 28 August with the solidarity event “Counting on you”which was attended by 161 athletes, more than in any other edition of this event.

A success – comments the mayor – precisely because the value of municipal swimming pools is recognized. A3 Fotomeccanica Triathlon also collaborated. The event included the “Turtle challenge” – aquathlon (relay categories – women – men) with 300 meters of swimming and 4 kilometers of running.

The Valdobbiadenese councilor for sport Anna Vettoretti he said that young people and the world of Valdobbiadene associations have responded very well by participating in large numbers: “The swimming pools are the sports facilities that are still paying the bill for two years of Covid limitations and now add up the expensive energy”.