Tuesday’s snowfall caused some discomfort on the road to Pianezze, with fallen trees on the roadway which involved the Avab volunteers from Valdobbiadene in a series of interventions, who intervened with twelve volunteers and some vehicles.

Deer running on the snow on Pianezze, here is the video

Some hikers took the opportunity this morning for a walk on the paths and there are those who, in Pianezze, had the surprise of running into a herd of deer moving on the white blanket along the ridge. Not so frequent appearance and which was posted on social media by the mayor Luciano Fregonese.

