Valdobbiadene, fire at the Tre Noghere restaurant: one person intoxicated
Valdobbiadene, fire at the Tre Noghere restaurant: one person intoxicated

Valdobbiadene, fire at the Tre Noghere restaurant: one person intoxicated

Last night, at 2, the firefighters intervened in via Crede in Valdobbiadene for the fire of the Tre Noghere restaurant: one person was intoxicated.

The teams rushed from Montebelluna, Treviso and with the volunteers from Asolo with two fire engines, three tankers, the ladder truck and 17 operators assisted by the head of service, promptly extinguished the flames, avoiding a generalized fire.

The fire affected the restaurant’s external atrium, the wooden sloping roof, and also spread inside, causing smoke damage to the entire building.

The operations to shut down and secure the premises ended just before dawn. Huge damage. The causes of the fire are being examined by the technicians of the fire brigade of the judicial police office of the Treviso command, who are currently carrying out an inspection of the structure.

