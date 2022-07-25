He was the owner of the “Stella Alpina” pizza restaurant in Pianezze, a reference point for tourists on Monte Cesen. The condolences of the municipal administration

VALDOBBIADENE. An illness during the night cost the life of the 58-year-old restaurateur Anna Maria Dal Pos, who since 2014 managed the Stella Alpina pizza restaurant in Pianezze with her family. There was a deep shock in the town for her sudden disappearance and the mayor Luciano Fregonese expressed his condolences to the family on behalf of the entire community.

Anna Maria Dal Pos had managed two fruit and vegetable shops in Segusino and Cavaso del Tomba, then, eight years ago, the transition to the management of the restaurant in Pianezze, very popular with tourists, especially in the summer.

The funeral of the restaurateur will be celebrated on Wednesday at 4 pm in the Cathedral of Valdobbiadene. She leaves her children Ilaria, Matteo and Rachele, her mother Tarcisia, her brother Angelo, her other relatives and friends.