Valencia appealed the decision on the sanction filed and dates were reduced

Valencia appealed the decision on the sanction filed and dates were reduced

What does the resolution issued say about the Valencia case?

In its resolution today, Appeal affirmed that the club cannot be exonerated from its responsibility in the facts, which fit into the classification of the Competition Committee.

Also that, although he adopted many measures, “It has been shown that they were insufficient, in view of the precedents of incidents in that sector of the stands and in view of the notoriously hostile environment that surrounded the match (also in relation to the player to whom the insults are directed, from the beginning or even before)”.

“Although we understand that the club cannot be exonerated since the classification is correct and there is not a provision of sufficiently intense measures, we believe that the actions implemented by it were not sufficiently taken into account in the resolution of the instance, within the meaning of the provisions of the Disciplinary Code (arts. 12 and 15), including the mitigation alleged by the appellant Club”he pointed.

For this reason, the committee concludes that “it is possible to partially uphold the appeal, reducing the sanction to partial closure for a period of three games and the corresponding reduction of the fine to €27,000”.

The decision that had been made about what happened in Valencia

The Competition Committee sanctioned the Valencia with the partial closure of the Grada Kempes for five games, plus a fine of 45.000 €for the commission of very serious offenses typified in articles 69.1.c), 69.2.d) and 76.1 of the RFEF Disciplinary Code, after the racist insults to Vinícius in the game of the last day of the League, which was interrupted a few minutes because the player confronted the authors who were in the stands.

