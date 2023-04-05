Happy and full of hope, this is the community of the township of Valencia de Jesús, jurisdiction of Valledupar, which after 4 years returns to its temple to commemorate the Paschal Triduum, which corresponds to the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It is a tradition that characterizes this Catholic town that celebrates Holy Week with joy. It is the oldest religious community in Cesar and is responsible for preserving the tradition of faith and devotion, which every year becomes the center of pilgrimage for the faithful.

There are 263 years of tradition in which the Brotherhood of Valencia de Jesús, is ready to preserve a ritual that enlivens everyone’s faith, said Melvin Campo, Captain of the Jesús de Nazareno Brotherhood.

He added that Holy Thursday is a very crowded day, up to 5,000 people arrive in Valencia de Jesús during the day to experience the traditional Catholic celebration.

This population not only preserves the traditions and rituals in the celebration of the Greater Week, but also has a colonial church, considered an architectural jewel elevated to the national heritage of the country and which was recently restored and delivered to the faithful.

The Brotherhood of Los Nazarenos was born in 1760. It began with 24 members and from 1925 they admitted 12 more members, to reach 36, in order to take over at the Nazareno pass. In 1933 they gave the green light for all males to enter and created the figure of the applicant, who replaced the brother who died or withdrew. Currently there are more than 300 members who make up the congregation.

THE PENITENTS

One of the most symbolic acts in the corregimiento of Valencia de Jesús, is lived on Holy Thursday. The penitents walk barefoot and lined with black robes, one of the most deeply rooted faith traditions of the population in which the participants pay promises fulfilled to Jesus of Nazareth.

The members of the brotherhood of the Nazarenes and individuals who make requests and do penance for the promises that were fulfilled, leave the temple to make the one kilometer tour with eight stations in the town. During the journey, some carrying wooden poles, give thanks for the miracles received, with tears of joy the community accompanies the journey.

The penitents walk without shoes, making stations in which they kneel to pray, then following the procession until they return to the church.

Children of the Brotherhood of Jesús Nazareno de Valencia de Jesús, also commemorate Thursday, Friday, Holy Saturday and Sunday of Children’s Resurrection.

José Anibal Oñate, president of the board of directors of the Jesús de Nazareno Brotherhood, said for his part that the celebration contains a deep fervor, the recollection in the town and the devotion to Jesús de Nazareno are preserved.

PROGRAMMING

HOLY THURSDAY

8:00 a.m. Holy Mass for the sick

12:00 pm Enthronement of Jesus Nazareno

3:00 pm Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper

11:00pm Passion Sermon

12:00 am Procession of Jesús Nazareno through the streets of Valencia de Jesús

HOLY FRIDAY

3:00 pm ‘Adoration to the Holy Cross’. liturgical celebration

6:30 pm ‘Sermon of the Seven Words’

8:00 pm Procession of the ‘Holy Burial’ or ‘Holy Sepulcher’

HOLY SATURDAY

5:00 pm ‘Sermon of the Sorrowful’. procession of loneliness

8:00 p.m. Easter Vigil. It includes the culmination of the Paschal Triduum, being this moment in which they return to ‘sing glory’.

EASTER SUNDAY

5:30 am. Procession of the Risen Jesus and the meeting with his mother, the Virgin Mary.

7:00 am Eucharistic celebration of Resurrection

Devotion Jesus of Nazarene

