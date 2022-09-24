Home News Valentina Monti wins the Vestignè contest
September 23, 2022

by admin
by admin

Loris Ponsetto

September 23, 2022

DRESS

Enthusiasm skyrockets at the first edition of Canzonissima sotto il campanile, a singing contest organized by the Asd Vestignè composed of the president Irene Giacolono, Carlo Busala vice president, Marta Mondino secretary, Roberta Busala and Tiziana Chivino councilors. A two days of great music presented by Bruno Cossano, Tiziana Chivino and Marco Parise, in which eleven aspiring singers performed with the final victory that went to Valentina Monti, 34 years old from Vestignè, who led to the race, in the final on Saturday, two songs, A love so great by Il Volo and Cerchio della vita by Ivana Spagna, a performance much appreciated both by the quality jury chaired by the municipal councilor Andrea Audasso, and by the popular one made up of about a hundred fans of beautiful music . The mayor of Vestignè, Alessandro Aibino, could not miss the award ceremony, who also awarded the second and third place, respectively Gabriele Castaldelli, 38 years old from Vestignè, who brought My way by Frank Sinatra and Rose Rosse by Massimo Ranieri to the stage. and Miriam Galia, 21 years old from Romano Canavese, good at interpreting Amor mio by Mina and Ma che cold fa di Nada. The intention of the organizers is to repeat it also in the coming years, so that it can become a fixed appointment not only for the Vestignesi and in the next season there is the possibility of carrying it out for several days, with the mayor of Vestignè, Alessandro Aibino who he declares: «Vestigné lacked such a contest. This year was organized in two days, but given the warmth, enthusiasm and passion that the organizers, the conductors and the public have shown, it is important that this event grows more and more, not only in the quality of the throat, but also during the competition days – says Aibino -. People are happy with these events, because they spend a few hours of healthy joy after dinner ». –

Loris Ponsetto

