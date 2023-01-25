New details of the chilling crime were known.

After the capture in Panama of John Poulos, new details of the chilling crime of DJ Valentina Trespalacios, perpetrated in Bogotá, have been revealed.

Poulos, who is American, is named as the main suspect in the murder. He was the young DJ’s partner and was the last person who was with her before she was tortured and found in a container.

A scratch on the face of Poulos, of whom the Panama Police took several photos after capturing him, would be key in the investigation.

On the left side of his face you can see the scratch and also a mistreatment on his neck. The scratch would have been the product, according to the investigation, of a struggle that he had with Valentina.

After the macabre crime, Poulos left the country through the El Dorado airport in Bogotá. His objective was to flee to Turkey, but the alert issued by the Colombian authorities allowed his capture by the Panama Police.

Valentina’s family described the American as an obsessive person. In fact, she even hired an investigator to keep an eye on the pretty DJ.

In the last few hours, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office requested an arrest warrant against Poulos, the alleged murderer of Valentina.

