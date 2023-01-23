Consternation in the capital of the country for the crime of the renowned DJ Valentina Trespalacios.

Inside a suitcase in a garbage container, the renowned DJ Valentina Trespalacios was found, in the Los Cámbulos neighborhood, in the town of Fontibón, in the country’s capital.

The crime of the woman recognized in Bogotá for playing in exclusive bars and nightclubs, caused consternation since she was found over the weekend, dismembered in the midst of events that are being investigated.

The last thing that was known about the woman is that she went out to a party with her American boyfriend with whom she had a year-long relationship. The man arrived in the capital of the country a few days ago, local media reported.

“The judicial authorities will take care of the details and establish motives. Work is being carried out with security cameras in the area to identify the alleged perpetrators,” said the citizen security operation commander, Lieutenant Colonel Camilo Torres.