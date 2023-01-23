Home News Valentina Trespalacios, the DJ found lifeless in a garbage container
News

Valentina Trespalacios, the DJ found lifeless in a garbage container

by admin
Valentina Trespalacios, the DJ found lifeless in a garbage container

Consternation in the capital of the country for the crime of the renowned DJ Valentina Trespalacios.

Inside a suitcase in a garbage container, the renowned DJ Valentina Trespalacios was found, in the Los Cámbulos neighborhood, in the town of Fontibón, in the country’s capital.

The crime of the woman recognized in Bogotá for playing in exclusive bars and nightclubs, caused consternation since she was found over the weekend, dismembered in the midst of events that are being investigated.

The last thing that was known about the woman is that she went out to a party with her American boyfriend with whom she had a year-long relationship. The man arrived in the capital of the country a few days ago, local media reported.

“The judicial authorities will take care of the details and establish motives. Work is being carried out with security cameras in the area to identify the alleged perpetrators,” said the citizen security operation commander, Lieutenant Colonel Camilo Torres.

See also  Tax judge selected for "competition", Brussels ok for the reform

You may also like

Nairo Quintana retires from cycling: The end of...

A full Djokovic shines in Australia

Yenny Paola Contreras Pertuz, National Queen of Rice...

Enthusiasm for watching movies and performances is high,...

Seven municipalities of Cesar woke up with AGC...

In confusing facts, a meat merchant was assassinated...

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, January 24,...

To change the carbon chip

This is the new bus route in Valledupar

Tips to lead Millennials, Centennials and Baby Bommers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy