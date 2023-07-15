Valery Zaluzhnyi said that in war, the enemy can and should be killed on his territory. Partners are afraid to hand over weapons – we will make it ours

If the partners are afraid to transfer weapons to Ukraine that can be used for strikes on the territory of Russia’s aggressor country, Ukraine will use weapons of its own production. So Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces General Valery Zaluzhnyi in an interview with the Washington Post, he commented on the fears of the allies about the possible shelling of Russian territory by their weapons.

As the general told WP, ​​he is forced to succeed on the battlefield in a situation where supplies of ammunition to Ukraine are limited, and the Russian occupiers often fire three times as many shells per day. At the same time, modern Western F-16 fighters will not appear on the battlefield until next year, and Western allies do not want Ukraine to use long-range missiles and other weapons to strike Russian territory, fearing escalation.

“In order to save my people, why should I ask someone for permission to do something in enemy territory? For some reason I have to think that there is nothing I can do there. Why? Because Putin… will use nuclear weapons? Children who die are the same. This is our problem and it is up to us to decide how to kill this enemy. In a war on its territory, you can and should kill. If our partners are afraid to use their weapons, we will kill with ours. But exactly as much as necessary”– he emphasized.

Earlier in an interview with “Faktam” Yuriy Felshtynskyi, an American historian of Russian origin expressed the opinion that if the West allows Ukraine to wage this war as an offensive, everything will end very quickly with our Victory.

