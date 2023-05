Valia Mena Guevara from Quibdo took office before Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez on Tuesday, May 2, as Territorial Director for the Chocó Department of the Ministry of Labor.

Valia Mena Guevara is a lawyer from the Technological University of Choco ‘Diego Luis Córdoba’, a specialist in Constitutional Law from the National University of Colombia and a Diploma in State Contracting.

She has served as an official of the Judicial Branch and as an adviser on labor law issues.