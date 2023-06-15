Valihora, Lipa, Hríb: Why we joined forces | Interviews | .a week

we live in a time when people are resigned, as if something is falling on us and nothing can be done. We met with Martin Valihor and we said to ourselves – whatever can’t be done, something can always be done, even in such a delicate area as music, culture, clubs, art and the like. Martin, what have we come up with?

MV: When you feel good, you don’t feel like doing anything. If you feel like doing something, it usually comes from an uncomfortable zone or at least from the feeling that you want to get somewhere further. And to what you say: Doing something in such a situation is essential. And I’ll compare it to the genre we’re going to talk about: In jazz, if you’re going to create something, it starts from some, let’s call it, research, practice, in short, an uncomfortable zone. For me, it is the driving engine to get up from my chair and do something. I think that such situations also connect you with people, and I hope that this connection of ours, where we will talk about music, about freedom, which is absolutely crucial for this music, can enrich our lives.

and now what are we talking about: We have the Club under the lamp downstairs during the week, a space where you can do all kinds of business, and in addition to discussions and sit-downs, concerts can be held there, which we do. We have a studio where you can record and we have a website and magazine where you can write. We met with Martin, who has a jazz festival, has a radio, many famous people in the field of music, who are capable organizers, players, producers. We thought, what if we connect these two worlds? It’s a good idea?

PL: Fantastic in my opinion. Because all those things are different and at the same time complement each other. So go ahead, that’s what I’m here for, I’m here to help you with that.

MV: We will explain why Peter is here. He is here so that I can be here. If Peter wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be here either. It is very important, because he is the man who, in the days when there was not even Swiss chocolate in the shops, we already had world jazz stars in Slovakia – thanks to him and Paľ Daněk. Musicians were able to absorb the music and the musical code that moved them forward. I mean, of course, Bratislava Jazz Days.

PL: This approach to history is standard in this music. All young musicians and listeners who come to jazz want to know what came before. That connection is very important. Only on the basis of what was once, can you move forward in jazz. We must first know the alphabet, or language, the language of jazz, and then we can do something new.

but martin went further and said that if it wasn’t for you, peter, he wouldn’t be here.

MV: I can make it more specific. I was born in a family in which there were very close, almost family relations with Peter. My father played with Peter, my mother was a singer. Ever since I was little, I really wanted to be a drummer. I felt it as an absolute passion from a young age. When I was 11 years old and I was already listening to different genres, my uncle Ľubo Belák, my mother’s brother, took me to Bratislava Jazz Days. That was the first time I’d been to a concert that late at night, it was completely sold out and Billy Cobham was playing there. He is one of the greatest innovators of jazz music. That was in 1987 and I’ve been to every jazz day since then. I always waited all year for those three days, and when I was already a musician, I used to rent drums there – not for money, but to get to those drummers. When I told them that it was my instrument, they also showed me something out of collegiality. Ernie Adams, the drummer who used to play with Al Di Meolo, took me to a hotel room and gave me a regular lesson.