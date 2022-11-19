Home News Vallada, run over and killed another wolf
News

by admin
Fatal investment for a wolf also in Vallada. It happened in the late afternoon of Friday, on the San Pellegrino road 346, in the stretch between the municipal territories of Vallada Agordina and Canale d’Agordo. The investor stopped and notified the authorities; the animal’s carcass was soon taken away.


Belluno, she-wolf hit and killed in Sagrogna

Only a few hours earlier, in the morning, the Belluno Provincial Police had recovered another wolf carcass, that of a female of about a year and a half, run over along the Sp1 near Sagrogna, a few kilometers from the capital. The collision had probably occurred during the night; the investor did not stop and did not report the incident.


The government is studying the new “wolf plan”. Belluno, De Bon: rubber dots work

Francesco Dalmas

In both cases the wolves were transferred to the zooprophylactic institute for further investigation of the case (genetic and anatomical tests), according to the protocol.

