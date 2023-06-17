Vallanzasca’s ex-wife, why humiliate a broken man? – Lombardy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 17 – “How much more does he have to pay? After 50 years in prison and precarious health conditions, even worse. Refusing alternative measures to Renato Vallanzasca means not only condemning him to life imprisonment, which is already occurred and the impossibility of living an excerpt of normality, but also humiliating a man now reduced to the shadow not of what he was, but of what everyone thought he was”. It is Antonella D’Agostino, ex-wife of Renato Vallanzasca, who was recently denied home detention in a facility to be treated, who wrote a letter to ANSA in which she recalls that her ex-husband “lived eight years in semi-freedom and then under house arrest without doing anything wrong. And when he took away those underpants from the supermarket, I realized that something had started to go wrong in his brain”.



“From the outside I suffered every time I saw his bravado that made him the ‘Bel Renè’ nickname he always hated but since it was cool he kept it”, continues Antonella D’Agostino who has known her ex-husband since they were children and he asks: “How much more must he pay so that he can die in peace? And let’s be clear, not as a free man, but entrusted to a structure. By now you have bent him forever. Let’s forget his blue eyes and his charm. He is the shadow of himself. A human larva. Which perhaps deserves a little pity. Unless 50 years in prison seem little to you”. (HANDLE).

