With 16 working groups, Valle del Cauca consolidated its contributions to the health reform, which will be presented to the national government for study.

The tables were led by the Government of the Valley together with 138 health experts, including directors of institutions that provide public, private, and foundational health services, territorial entities, and academia.

The experts reviewed one by one the chapters of the health reform.

The Secretary of Health of the Valley, María Cristina Lesmes, said that everyone agrees that there must be a reform of the system because there are shortcomings, administrative and financial failures that must be corrected.

Lesmes indicated that “we all conclude that the General Social Security System has progress that must be saved.”

The topics

Issues such as the special labor regime for workers in the health system proposed by the reform generate concern.

In this regard, Lesmes noted that “a new figure of public employee is created, not as a career employee, but as personnel belonging to the health sector and would seem to have contradictions with national and international standards such as those of the International Labor Organization.”

He added that the norm leaves a financial gap “because if the figure of the career employee is changed and transferred to another new figure, the State will have to compensate all the people who are part of the administrative career, we do not know where the resources are and the recommendation is to review this proposal”.

Health experts are also concerned about the single tariff that can discourage quality, which is why it is estimated that there should be a variable tariff.

Another concern is the proposal from the national government to build a network of public, private and mixed primary health care centers in the country.

The Integrated and Comprehensive Networks of health services is another of the points that they consider to be key to detailing and specifying in the reform.

Comments