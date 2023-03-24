The winners of the ideas competition have been announced “Sequences and Consequences”, announced by the Film Commission Vallée d’Aoste at the beginning of 2023 and aimed at authors from the Aosta Valley who intend to make a short film and are interested in professional support during the development and production of the short.

“Séquences et Conséquences” is the union of two successful initiatives carried out by the Film Commission Vallée d’Aoste in recent years: “Ça Tourne!”, the competition of ideas aimed at making short films made in the Aosta Valley and “Word Frame”, the intensive international training workshop aimed at emerging directors and screenwriters carried out in cooperation with Talents & Short Film Market in July 2021.

Sixteen projects presented: in addition to the cash prize, essential for the realization of the works, a mentoring period is foreseen for the two winners with Massimo D’Orzi and Massimiliano Nardulli (also present as members of the jury) who in a series of meetings in presence and online they will support the authors in the writing and production phases of the short films, the delivery of which is scheduled for October 31, 2023.

THE WINNERS

1st place – € 9,000.00

There Haut by Alessandro Bionaz

“When a young novice smuggler is in danger of being arrested, an old financier friend saves him at the cost of getting into big trouble.”

2nd place – € 6,000.00

Erant – A tale of Aosta Valley legends by Enrico Granzotto

“In a remote house in the Aosta Valley mountains, an old man entertains his guest by narrating three ancient legends.”

The jury for the Séquences et Conséquences award was composed of Alessandra Pastore, Massimiliano Nardulli, Massimo D’Orzi and Alessandra Miletto.