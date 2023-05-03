Home » Valle del Cauca: Kidnapped by FARC dissidents released
Valle del Cauca: Kidnapped by FARC dissidents released

The release counted with the participation of the Ombudsman’s Office, the UN Verification Mission and the Jamundí Ombudsman, municipality of Valle del Cauca.

“It is essential to make all possible efforts to try to reduce the humanitarian consequences that the armed conflicts and violence continue to generate in Colombia. In this sense, we call on all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and preserve life and the dignity of persons who do not participate or who have ceased to participate in hostilities”Abbasian added.

The released person was treated by members of the ICRC who verified that he was in good health, so he was transferred to another place where he was reunited with his family.

So far this year, the International Committee of the Red Cross has received 30 people who were in the hands of armed groups in Colombia.

