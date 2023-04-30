Valle del Cauca: they allocate 20,000 million for infrastructure

The national government, through the Vías del Samán program, awarded four works and auditing contracts for the studies, designs and comprehensive maintenance of the Ansermanuevo – Cartago corridor and the new La Unión bridge, between the municipalities of La Unión and Roldanillo, in the via Panorama.

With a budget of more than $14,500 million, the first two contracts were awarded to the proponent Consorcio Alfa, as construction contractor, and to the proponent Consorcio Vías Proyectev Samán as supervisor, in charge of the studies, designs and comprehensive maintenance of the Cartago corridor – Ansermanuevo in the department of Valle del Cauca.

As part of the execution of these works, routine maintenance and emergency care services will also be provided, strengthening the safe transit of users of this corridor, which connects the municipality of Cartago, with municipalities in the north of Valle del Cauca, Risaralda and Choco.

The second work awarded, with a budget of more than $5,800 million, will be carried out by the proponent Consorcio VJ&A, as construction contractor, and the supervision of Projects and Development Management SAS, contracts that include the studies, designs and construction of the new La Unión bridge, on the Panorama road, which will connect the municipalities of Roldanillo and La Unión.

With this project, the Vías del Samán program will build the final bridge over the La Unión ravine, where a provisional metal bridge is installed, as a solution to the emergency presented on November 18, 2022, when the existing structure collapsed due to of the winter wave

The execution of this contract also includes routine maintenance and emergency care in the Ansermanuevo-Mediacanoa corridor, in order to strengthen the safe mobility of users of the Panorama highway, a corridor that connects the free zone of Virginia, Risaralda with the Buga – Loboguerrero road, which leads to the port of Buenaventura.

For the execution of the Vías del Samán program, the national government, through an inter-administrative contract between the National Institute of Roads (Invías) and the Territorial Development Bank (Findeter), implements an innovative financing mechanism for road infrastructure, backed for future collections of the Cerritos II toll; In this way, carry out works for the benefit of the communities and improve connectivity between the departments of Risaralda and Valle del Cauca.

With the award of these works, the Government of Change promotes the economic development of the regions and strengthens agricultural production chains, in order to improve the quality of life of Colombians.