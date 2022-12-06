A chapter over five years long closes and a whole new one opens. Last night Luke Palma he served the last portions of his delicious schiz and the other specialties that they have made over the years the Valle di Lamen farmhouse destination for many connoisseurs of typical cuisine. From today we change by moving beyond the street where Thursday 8 December there will be the inauguration of the Genzianella bar restaurant, the local historian who therefore comes back to life totally restructured and renovated. The entire building has been refurbished and equipped with everything needed to provide a service with attention to form and substance without losing the family atmosphere that has allowed Palma to make itself known and appreciated over the years.

Luca will be in the kitchen as always, to his sister Giulia the administrative and organizational helm of the “Genziana”. In short, a team that wins does not change and the Palma family is ready to embark on this new catering page. A simple wrought iron sign will welcome customers, the bar at the entrance and then the large restaurant hall it will be able to accommodate up to about 90 people. At the back of the room, the old pizza oven has survived and will now be used to bake bread, cakes and other specialities. The rest is totally new with lots of light, glass windows and simple furnishings in keeping with the rustic style that Palma wants to give to its management.

Two years of work, following the project by the architect Andrea Zuglian of the Archipunto studio, and a result that makes Palma proud: «I can’t wait to get started», says the restaurateur, «because this place has an important history that I wanted not to be lost. Generations of local residents have grown up here and it has always been a place of attraction. I thank Novella De Boni and the Giacometti family which in these five years have allowed me to make myself known to the public by also promoting the Valle di Lamen which I remember is the only entrance door to the Park that the Feltrini can drive through».

There are no revolutions in the kitchen. Aficionados of gourmets can rest assured: the schiz will always be there. «I want to stay in the tradition of these years, proposing typical dishes. The new kitchen will allow me to work more with grilled meat, I hope the customers will appreciate it». The appointment is Thursday 8 at 18 for the official inauguration with an auspicious drink from the venue. The opening in the winter period will be from Wednesday to Sunday. In summer the opening hours will be extended.