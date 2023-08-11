Valle d’Itria Festival, in 2024 Bellini, Rota and Ariodante – News

Ten thousand spectators, 10% more than in 2022, came to Martina Franca from the four corners of the world to attend the events of the Valle d’Itria Festival, which closed its 49th edition on 6 August and is already looking forward to next year , which will mark half a century since its birth. The appointment, reads a note, is set for 17 July 2024.





If the events of the edition that has just ended were dedicated to irony, opera buffa and operetta, the opening of the 50th Festival will be Norma by Vincenzo Bellini, in the original 1831 version. Conceived as a tribute to the past of the festival – which owes its international reputation precisely to the staging of Bellini’s opera in the version proposed by Rodolfo Celletti in 1977 – the fiftieth anniversary staging will also see two sopranos interpret the parts of Norma and Adalgisa, thus enhancing the original intentions of Bellini and distancing herself from the tradition that imposed the mezzo-soprano timbre for the young Adalgisa.





The second title will be Aladdin and the magic lamp, a lyrical fairy tale in three acts by Nino Rota, the third work by the Milanese composer which will be presented at the festival. The third title on the bill is Ariodante, an opera in three acts composed by Georg Friedrich Händel in 1734 inspired by an episode of Orlando furioso by Ludovico Ariosto, also chosen on the occasion of the 550th anniversary of the writer’s birth.





With these three opera titles – concludes the note – the Valle d’Itria Festival looks to the future, renewing its commitment to valorise, disseminate and transmit to posterity an extremely significant part of the international operatic repertoire.



