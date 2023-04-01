The Cauca Valley continue to reinforce knowledge of many vallecaucanos in order to preserve the environment of the region.

For this reason, more than 300 Guardians and Environmental Managers graduated from the Diploma in Community Environmental Management promoted by the departmental government.

The training had objective of strengthening commitments Socio-environmental in Valle del Cauca.

The Guardians and Environmental Managers of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development and Inciva, graduated from the Diploma in Community Environmental Management.

The Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development, Nasly Fernanda Vidales González, indicated that the academic program was given thanks to the inter-administrative agreement with the Institute of Education Professional Technique of Roldanillo, Intep.

The official said that “thanks to the support of our Governor 307 guardians and environmental managers graduated who received training in different topics such as entrepreneurship and leadership, circular economy and sustainable development, environmental education and conflict resolution”.

Likewise, Vidales specified that the Diploma was dictated in the University Corporation God’s Minute a Bow.

For her part, the director of Inciva, Emily Vanessa Vélez Ávila, highlighted the importance of the diploma because provided skills to educate and impact the entire community vallecaucana and continue building an environmental culture for the department.

Álvaro José Valencia, environmental guardian of the Zarzal municipality, thanked Governor Clara Luz Roldán for supporting them academically.

The new environmental guardian said that “it is very important for us as guardians and managers inculcate, socialize and engage the community more on caring for the environment from urban to rural areas”.

