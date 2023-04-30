Home » Valle INN, a boost to the economy of the people of Candelaria
Valle INN, a boost to the economy of the people of Candelaria

Valle INN, a boost to the economy of the people of Candelaria

The boost to the Valle del Cauca economy with Valle INN, the flagship program of the government of Clara Luz Roldán, also has an impact on entrepreneurs from Candelaria who have received incentives that allow them to grow and strengthen their productive units.

With 130 winning entrepreneurs, the Valle INN Municipios call had a massive reception in this municipality, where 133 entrepreneurs have also benefited from calls such as Valle INN Ethnic Groups, Valle INN Reincorporated and Valle INN Víctimas, with supplies, machinery and equipment.

In Candelaria, the call was multisectoral with a significant impact on sectors such as commerce, services, agriculture, communications, construction, creative and cultural and industrial industries.

There they have supported everything from clothing workshops, crafts, commerce, buying and selling items, to restaurants, hairdressing, technology, footwear, women’s clothing, stationery, typical sweets, footwear, sports club, poultry and recycling.

A noteworthy fact is that 73% of the beneficiaries were women and 35% of the winners identified themselves as Afro-descendants.

The Undersecretary of Entrepreneurship and Business Development, Alexandra Vásquez Orozco, said that “this means that we have a fund that has a differential impact, we have been able to reach all populations.”

It is also worth noting that among the participants, 20% were mothers who were heads of household, 1.5% people with disabilities and 7.8% victims of the armed conflict.

