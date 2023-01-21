Home News Valle INN Buga already has winners
Valle INN Buga already has winners

Valle INN Buga already has winners

With the allocation of $1,000 million, Buga became the municipality that in 2022 formulated the largest bet for economic strengthening through the Valle INN fund. The initiative, which will deliver supplies, equipment and tools, has already selected its 206 winners.

“691 productive projects were presented, of which 233 passed all the filters and 206 are the winners, this corresponds to an effectiveness of 88%. Of the projects presented, 36% belong to formally constituted companies. The rest are production units, which contributes not only to the growth of the area but also to exports,” said Pedro Andrés Bravo Sánchez, Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness of the Valley.

The resources that were allocated in counterpart by the departmental and municipal Administration, will allow the productive and commercial sector of Buga to have greater opportunities for economic growth and employability. “Whoever has any observations to the call can do so by email [email protected]”, the official pointed out.

