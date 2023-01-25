During the months of February, March, April and May, the Government of Valle will be giving all the support to the entrepreneurs of each Valle INN call in the department.

With this delivery, Valle del Cauca consolidates itself as “the region that is most committed to entrepreneurship and job creation,” said the governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán through social networks.

The Secretary of Economic Development of the Government of Valle, Pedro Andrés Bravo said that “we want to make important announcements, we have already met with the governor and we have defined all the dates on which we are going to deliver all the resources.”

The official explained that “when we visit the communes right there we are going to make a massive delivery of the winners of the Valle INN fund, we are not only going to visit those who have already won in their commercial establishments, but we are going to make a collective delivery.”

Bravo indicated that “additionally, we have already balanced corregimientos. Get ready because February, March, April and May of pure deliveries are coming to us ”.

Likewise, the secretary sent a message to the municipalities, mayors, mayors about the activities for 2023.

“We already have all the winners of the Valle INN fund, we have just made the schedule and on these same dates we will also be reaching each municipality, we are not going to do it remotely, the governor will be present in all the municipalities where there are counterparts from the Valle INN fund” he stated.

In relation to Buenaventura, he explained that “we are not going to deliver a small sample but to all the ancestral platters and cooks, together with the youth of the neighborhoods surrounding the Marino Klinger stadium, we are going to deliver them all.”

Pedro Bravo explained that “we already have the resources taken over, we are going to hold an exclusive event for the media.”

In addition, he added that “this year we are going to continue strengthening the Valle INN fund, we are going to work with all the allies, the Chambers of Commerce, the Seine, the universities, and all the unions for an invincible Valley led by Governor Clara Luz Roldán ”.

