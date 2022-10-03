Home News Valle Soana, thirty years old, slips and dies at three thousand meters
Valle Soana, thirty years old, slips and dies at three thousand meters

Valle Soana, thirty years old, slips and dies at three thousand meters

The intervention of the rescuers

The alarm for non-return went off on Sunday evening. The body found by the mountain rescue team in a canal leading to Torre Lavina

VALPRATO SOANA One person died, slipped at the bottom of the Soana Valley. The alarm for non-return was triggered in the late afternoon of Sunday and the team of the Alpine Rescue of the Soana Valley was immediately activated. The firefighters also participated in the search, concentrated in the area of ​​Torre di Lavina, a mountain at the bottom of the Soana Valley.

Around 1.20 am the lifeless body of GG was found, born in Bologna in 1992 and residing in Milan. The thirty-year-old probably slipped in a very inaccessible area, at about 3,050 meters above sea level, in a channel that leads to the Torre Lavina, a peak of the bottom of the Soana Valley and the fall left him no way out. The body could not recover during the night. It will be done in the morning, with the fire brigade helicopter.

