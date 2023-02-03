The Aeropuertos de Oriente SAS Concession announced that the number of passengers mobilized in 2022 reached more than 527,853 and 7,160 operations were carried out at the Alfonso López Pumarejo de Valledupar airport.

“When carrying out this exercise, we have that in 2022 passenger traffic grew more than 74% over the total number of travelers in 2021 (302,998). The aspects that mostly promoted this behavior correspond to the commitment of different airlines (new and existing) to open and activate routes in domestic destinations to Valledupar”, said Nelson Rodríguez Cruz, Manager of Aeropuertos de Oriente SAS

The official highlighted that “there was a good dynamic in passenger transport by maintaining the tax reduction to boost the air and tourism sector. The growth close to 75% in the Valledupar airport stands out”.

This figure indicates that the Alfonso López Pumarejo airport has been considerably recovering passengers who avoided traveling to this destination due to the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Operations in 2022 also presented a significant recovery compared to 2021.

“In 2022 we registered a growth close to 50% over the total number of operations in 2021. The data shows us an encouraging outlook for 2023. Valledupar is one of our airports with the best dynamics”, explained the Manager of Aeropuertos de Oriente SAS

They also announced that, in the first half of 2023, a growth of more than 7% was achieved in passengers mobilized, compared to the same period in 2022.

“Despite the effects of inflation in 2022 and the adjustments in the VAT rate for the tourism and air sectors, the Concession has managed to maintain the frequencies on routes that began operation in 2022, in the case of flights from Valledupar to Medellín. (Long Live Air). Likewise, in 2023, the Ultra Air airline will start operations serving the Valledupar – Medellín flights,” said Nelson Rodríguez Cruz.

