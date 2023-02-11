The Concession Aeropuertos de Oriente SAS. announced that the number of passengers mobilized in 2022 reached more than 527.853 and they were executed 7,160 operations at the Alfonso López Pumarejo airport in Valledupar.

“When carrying out this exercise, we have that in 2022 passenger traffic grew by more than 74% over the total number of travelers in 2021 (302.998). The aspects that mostly promoted this behavior correspond to the commitment of different airlines (new and existing) to open and reactivate routes in national destinations towards Valledupar”he claimed Nelson Rodriguez Cruz, manager of Aeropuertos de Oriente SAS

The executive stressed that “There was good dynamics in passenger transport as tax reductions were maintained to boost the air and tourism sector. The growth close to the 75% at the Valledupar airport.

This figure indicates that the Alfonso Lopez Pumarejo airport passengers who avoided traveling due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been recovering considerably covid-19.

“In 2022 we registered a growth close tol 50% over the total number of operations in 2021. The data shows us an encouraging outlook for 2023. Valledupar is one of our airports with the best dynamics”, explained the manager of Aeropuertos de Oriente SAS

How did 2023 start?

Despite the departure of Latam, the concession pointed out that in the first fortnight of the 2023 growth was achieved 7% in mobilized passengers, compared to the same period of the 2022.

“Despite the effects of inflation in 2022 and the adjustments in the VAT rate for the tourism and air sector, the Concession has managed to maintain the frequencies on routes that began their operation in 2022, in the case of flights from Valledupar to Medellín (Viva Air). Likewise, in 2023 the Ultra Air airline will start operations serving the Valledupar-Medellín flights”highlighted Nelson Rodríguez Cruz.