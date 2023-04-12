By Editorial EL PILÓN.

This Wednesday will be inaugurated the Valledupar Animal Welfare and Protection Center, work located south of the city, behind the El Porvenir urbanization, according to information from the Municipal Mayor’s Office.

The event will begin at four in the afternoon in this Commune 3 sector, where citizens can learn about the different areas of construction: medical, administrative assistance, covered farm, uncovered farm, morgue, among other spaces of this hostel.

The center will have medical and administrative assistance, a covered farm, an open farm, a morgue, among other spaces. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

The animalists of the city have high expectations with this center to care for animals in street or vulnerable situationstaking into account cases of abuse, abandonment and poor health status of different species in the capital of Cesar.

“I am anxious to know if this place is going to serve its purpose, if it is going to have the capacity to care for all the animals and the guarantee of sustainability over time”, said Johanna Casallas, environmental manager.

“I live in a neighborhood where cats stop everywhere and you see female dogs on the streets, it is complex because there are reckless people who run over them and it is the community that has to look at how to save the lives of animals or that they have protection”, added the citizen observer.

INVESTMENT

$5,438 million were invested for this center built by the Animal Welfare Consortium, to which they granted extensions and more money for its completion.