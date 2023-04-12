Home News Valledupar Animal Welfare Center will be inaugurated this Wednesday
News

Valledupar Animal Welfare Center will be inaugurated this Wednesday

by admin
Valledupar Animal Welfare Center will be inaugurated this Wednesday

By Editorial EL PILÓN.

This Wednesday will be inaugurated the Valledupar Animal Welfare and Protection Center, work located south of the city, behind the El Porvenir urbanization, according to information from the Municipal Mayor’s Office.

The event will begin at four in the afternoon in this Commune 3 sector, where citizens can learn about the different areas of construction: medical, administrative assistance, covered farm, uncovered farm, morgue, among other spaces of this hostel.

Lea: Waiting for the Valledupar Animal Welfare Center to start operating

The center will have medical and administrative assistance, a covered farm, an open farm, a morgue, among other spaces. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

The animalists of the city have high expectations with this center to care for animals in street or vulnerable situationstaking into account cases of abuse, abandonment and poor health status of different species in the capital of Cesar.

“I am anxious to know if this place is going to serve its purpose, if it is going to have the capacity to care for all the animals and the guarantee of sustainability over time”, said Johanna Casallas, environmental manager.

“I live in a neighborhood where cats stop everywhere and you see female dogs on the streets, it is complex because there are reckless people who run over them and it is the community that has to look at how to save the lives of animals or that they have protection”, added the citizen observer.

Lea: Animalists will raise their voices in rejection of the death of ‘Roco’ in Valledupar

INVESTMENT

$5,438 million were invested for this center built by the Animal Welfare Consortium, to which they granted extensions and more money for its completion.

See also  Retired municipal guard in Livinallongo: two new traffic police arrive

You may also like

Mega deal in the gold sector : Newmont:...

The Francophone Verbal Jousts: the final kept all...

Mayor of Valledupar is hospitalized with pneumonia

Drivers are checked in squares: drunk and without...

Huacheng soared again, energy storage stocks rose strongly,...

In Popayán, a young man and his pet...

Enjoy the Spillover Effect of the Consumer Expo,...

Inline skater hit by motorcycle and critically injured...

Italy declares a state of emergency to tackle...

During the last week in Meta, the number...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy