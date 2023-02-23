Under the accompaniment of the Public Ministry, the Valledupar Mayor’s Office established several agreements with the city’s taxi drivers’ union with the purpose of reaffirming the commitments acquired in the different work tables that have been carried out with representatives of the public transport service companies individual.

It was defined that competitiveness, permanence and security in the provision of this public service will be guaranteed collectively. And in the search to continue building consensus, in minute 002 of February 21, 2023 the following aspects were signed:

The strategic plan for control of traffic and transportation will be reinforced with the accompaniment of the National Police; and through a schedule, the security actions necessary for the provision of the service will be consolidated.

Resume the inter-administrative agreement with the Directorate of Traffic and Transportation of the National Police, DITRA, to strengthen control operations and comply with current traffic regulations.

In the same way, a technical study of rate adjustment and a feasibility analysis for the implementation of taximeters will be carried out, whose process will have pilot plans that will be socialized with the community.

Likewise, a project will be presented that allows the modification of Agreement 021 of 2021 regarding the history administration fee and carrying out promotion and incentive campaigns for the use of public transport.

For its part, the taxi drivers union undertakes to collectively build these agreements, comply with legal traffic and transport regulations, as well as improve and guarantee the good provision of this individual public service.

