Valledupar beat Cortuluá and dreams of the Ascent final

Valledupar Fútbol Club continues to surprise and beat Cortuluá 2-0 for the third date of the semifinal home runs of the Ascent I Tournament.

The cast led by Julián Barragán defeated those from Valle del Cauca in the municipality of Yumbo, venue of the match, with scores from Sebastián Gutiérrez (49′) and Misael Martínez, from a penalty kick (63′).

Valledupar added four points in his double round as a visitor after drawing at one goal against Cúcuta before beating Tuluá.

with victory, Valledupar FC reached 5 points and is in second place in group B, but with the same units and goal difference as Cúcuta, which wins the position for the most goals scored.

Next Thursday, the Verdiblancos will face Cortuluá again, but at home at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium, a duel scheduled for four in the afternoon.

BY: SPORTS / EL PILÓN