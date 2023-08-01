Home » Valledupar celebrates Breastfeeding Week
Valledupar celebrates Breastfeeding Week

Valledupar celebrates Breastfeeding Week

From this August 1 to August 7, the World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated in Valledupar through the Collective Intervention Plan of the Local Health Secretariat operated by the municipal ESE Eduardo Arredondo Daza, joins the initiative with the aim of promoting, supporting and protecting the health of infants in the municipality.

The launch of the day will be today from eight o’clock in the morning in the Parque Blanco in the Sicarare neighborhood, with a fun pedagogical program, consisting of different workshops and talks to help give visibility to this year’s motto ‘Breastfeeding and working : let’s make it possible!’.

The local health secretary, Holmer Jiménez, indicated that “We want working mothers and pregnant women to know the benefits of this diet for both themselves and the baby and the important affective bond that mother-child generates.”

The agenda will take place in the Family, Women and Children (FAMI) homes, on August 2 in San Martín, Los Fundadores and El Carmen; on the 3rd, in La Nevada and Mayales, while the closure is scheduled for Friday, August 4.

“The activities will be carried out interactively in which pregnant and lactating women will participate during the development of the theme, talks, contests and games alluding to the theme,” explained José Luis Corzo, head of health promotion and maintenance at HEAD.

It is worth mentioning that the conferences will be given by experts on the subject of food and nutritional security of the Collective Intervention Plan and the perinatal maternal route of the municipal ESE, from which services in dentistry, psychology, nutrition are provided to the pregnant population , maternity and paternity preparation course, childbirth and postpartum care, post-obstetric event planning, newborn care and support sessions for breastfeeding and information for mothers who decide to breastfeed their children.

