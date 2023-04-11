On Monday night, the social leader of the Villa Jaidith neighborhood in Valledupar, Alfonso Medina, was assassinated with four gunshot wounds.

Motorized subjects intercepted him when he was arriving at his house and shot him repeatedly.

His relatives with the help of neighbors transferred him to the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital, San Martín headquarters, where he arrived without vital signs.

Alfonso Medina was characterized by his commendable work in the neighborhood where he lived for more than 20 years.

