Valledupar companies joined the Labor Inclusion Fair in favor of the disabled population

The Cesar Family Compensation Fund, Comfacesar, held the first Labor Inclusion Fair this Thursday morning, with the disabled community of Valledupar in the company of several companies of the local economic sector.

The event was held at a national level and its objective is to present the different vacancies offered by various companies in the sector to people who suffer from some type of disability. They were able to find out the requirements demanded by the entities and apply immediately, with the due accompaniment of company personnel.

“We are summoning the entire population with disabilities, so that they come to the different stands that represent various companies in the city, where they will be receiving information about the different vacancies that they offer and can apply, and therefore access a job”, explained Lina Rincón, coordinator in charge of the employment agency.

the meeting had the support of government entities such as the Mayor’s Office, Valledupar Chamber of Commerce, Mintrabajo and more than 8 companies of which 4 received recognition from Comfacesar, given the support provided in the development of the initiative.

The attendees appreciated taking them into account to offer them an opportunity in the labor field. “What Comfacesar has done seems good to me, in order to have a decent job, because we also deserve to grow as people in all areas of the human being”, indicated Yuranis Herrera, disabled.

Lina also stated that as entities that want to contribute to this event continue to join, to provide employment opportunities to the disabled population, the execution of this event would be more continuous.

“This year is the first time that the fair is held, with few companies, but we are confident that more entities will continue to be added. and as this happens they will continue to be carried out, for the benefit of all these people”, he concluded.

According to the coordinator, people who could not apply for one of the vacancies published in the Labor Inclusion Fair, because they perhaps met the required requirements, will have the opportunity to be characterized through a database that the entity will advance to have them identified and contact them in response to requests received by the family compensation fund.

