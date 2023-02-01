“Not one more cyclist, we ask for respect for the right to life and to sport…”, were some of the slogans of more than 500 cyclists who for an hour and a half held a sit-in at the height of Puente Hurtado, to demand justice for the death of his partner Lady Beltrán Bermeo, who was run over last Saturday morning at kilometer 9 of the Valledupar-Patillal highway.

It was a symbolic protest to draw the attention of local authorities, given a mobility problem that is affecting a sector of the population that goes out to exercise every day, but recklessness, lack of control, lighting and signage, leave tragedies such as these, in which innocent people lose their lives.

Sergio Camargo, a cyclist from the city who accompanied the sit-in, reiterated that the danger on the roads is imminent, which is why immediate action by the authorities is required in control and supervision plans, mainly on the road to the northern corregimientos. “No more victims on the roads, we do not want more deaths of cyclists at the hands of drivers of cars and motorcycles without control or road awareness. It is not fair that we have to flee from vehicles when Colombian laws grant us the right to circulate, but no one respects us, they consider us obstacles on the road, ”he said.

Likewise, Leonela Chacín, who has been practicing cycling in the Valledupar corregimiento area for more than three years, demands accompaniment, a strong hand and control; “On the roads of Valledupar, overloaded vehicles circulate, without lights, at full speed and in terrible conditions; but unfortunately there is no surveillance and they wait for tragedies like these to happen to activate the alerts again, ”she said.

For his part, Osman Calcedo, also a cyclist, assured that every day they are in danger on the roads. “Things like this have to happen to activate actions, which in most cases are not effective because they are only applied for a few days and then everything is forgotten. We demand attention, we do not want one more dead cyclist in this city”.

According to figures provided by the Cesar Traffic Police, 14 cyclists died on the roads and 14 were injured during the year 2022. For this reason, Roberto Mejía, president of the Cesar Cycling League, requested the accompaniment of cyclists and awareness on the part of of drivers.

AGREEMENTS

The Secretary of Government of Valledupar, Felipe Murgas, approached the place of the protest, who after talking with the cyclists agreed on a work table for next Friday, in which they will listen to the proposals of the cyclists and look for alternatives for their safety. .

It was also agreed to provide police accompaniment along the main roads to the northern corregimientos and to manage with Afinia, as public lighting operator, to improve the service, even at the height of the Hurtado Spa bridge where everything is dark.

“With the public force and the Department of Transit, we have addressed strategies to mitigate accidents and deaths on the roads, therefore, controls will be increased on the Río Seco road to carry out breathalyzer tests and patrol services in Patillal, with the in order to counteract robberies of cyclists, as well as increase the presence of uniformed officers in the Cerro Eccehomo sector.”

Citizen awareness and pedagogy plans are also advanced so that the different road actors respect traffic regulations, especially for the next dates of carnival and festival celebrations where the consumption of liquor is greater and the presence of authorities on the roads is required. .

CASE OF THE TEACHER

On the other hand, the Secretary of the Government stated that the driver of the white Mazda vehicle with the OBF-199 license plate, which ran over the teacher Lady Beltrán Bermeo, is fully identified. “It is expected that the person will turn himself in voluntarily or the capture will proceed, after the authorities comply with the legal process that allows his prosecution,” he said.

Related