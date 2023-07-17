Valledupar drivers honored their patron saint, the Virgen del Carmen

This July 16, at the Valledupar Transport Terminal, the Day of the Virgen del Carmen, patron saint of drivers, symbol of protection and intercession on the country’s highways, was commemorated.

The solemn act began with a Eucharistic ceremony, which continued with the anointing of the vehicles by the priest Jhon Jairo Pérez.

This adoration has a special meaning for both sailors and drivers, who have adopted her as their patron due to the protection and intercession attributed to her in situations of danger, and decide to appear before her in the month of July.

The relationship between the Virgen del Carmen and drivers is based on the belief that she provides protection and intercession in threatening and risky situations on the roads. Drivers rely on her heavenly guidance to navigate the dangers of the road and to keep them safe on their journeys.

Andrés Castro Palmera, manager of the entity highlighted: *”we have come together to honor the protector of one of the most important unions in the country and the world. Her devotion maintains the faith of 30,000 workers, who every year mobilize more than a million travelers who leave Valledupar for 51 national destinations.

Likewise, he recognized that this trade not only carries passengers, but illusions and dreams: “their work is to be admired, because with tenacity behind the wheel they make it possible for millions of Colombians to reach their destinations safely. We thank them for their commitment and responsibility.”

