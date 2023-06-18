Valledupar, empty-handed

Four years ago, around this time, the bells of the campaigns for the Mayor of Valledupar resounded, everything was a hope, but at the same time a joy, because it was the beginning of the end of a government that only left beautified parks and many doubts in the control bodies, to the point that today they are in jail or investigated.

Government that, we thought, was going to move forward Valleduparalso because it was known that the ruler feared God… a fear that disappeared as his administration progressed, but yes, everything was painted blue alluding to his political party.

At that same time, a candidate from nickname Mello Castro, that by simple political strategy changed its name before the Registrar’s Office: from José Santos Castro González to Mello Castroas he was known in the political world.

By then, Mello began to gain followers with the slogan: ‘El Mello is going… to put order’. He began to fill his constituents with illusions, because he spoke of security, of increasing the employment rate, of bringing order to traffic, in public lighting, in the cleaning service, putting order in Emdupar, in the Department of Traffic and improve the road network, among others, that is to say, he would come to do what his predecessor had not achieved.

That is why the vallenatos voted for a candidate who seemed to have the character to “bring order”, but like the famous aphorism: there is a long way from saying to doing, and in a very short time of his administration he began to leave great disappointment.

Well, it’s been three and a half years now.and since the figures do not lie, Mello Castro leaves Valledupar taken over by crime and the underworld, 98 murders in 2021, 121 murders in 2022 and 66 in what has elapsed in 2023, for a total of 285 homicides.

Never in the history of Valley of the chief Upar, not even in times of paramilitary violence, had there been as many crimes as in the period of his government, without being able to count the exaggerated number of armed robberies, robberies, extortions.

I say without being able to count, because every 50 minutes there are between one and five criminal acts in our city. Valledupar went from a confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic to a confinement decreed by crime.

Valledupar is the fifth city with the highest unemployment rate among 23 Colombian cities, with 14.4% and a cumulative inflation of 12.2%, that is, Mello Castro did not comply with with the promise of increasing employment.

“El Mello Va… a put order” became a myth, dLeaving the city submerged in total disorder in mobility, in the toilet, in public lighting, in an impassable road network, in the damaged traffic light system and even worse, in a city where everyone does what they want, because there is no authority and even less order.

The curious thing about it all is that in the last rendering of accounts, Mello returns and fills the hands of the citizenship of figures that do not add up anywhere, only in their imagination and that of their advisers.

He returns and campaign bells ring, with candidates of all kinds, some trying to be independent, others pretending that they are the redeemers and another with the wink of Mello Castro, without leaving behind the candidate of the blue flags, that party that endorsed the predecessor of Mello Castro and who has legal difficulties due to his bad actions. All with excessive proposals and that, after all, will leave Valledupar empty-handed.