Valledupar enjoyed the emotions of the best national BMX

In the midst of a festive atmosphere and a good influx of the public, the National BMX Cup in Valleduparin which more than 600 cyclists from Colombia participated.

The event that brought together the best of this sport in the capital of Cesar was organized by INDER Valledupar, the Colombian Cycling Federation and the Cesar Cycling League.

The contest on wheels brought together more than 1,800 people including athletes, relatives, delegates and officers.

In both days, corresponding to the seventh and eighth valid, prizes were awarded to the bicyclists of the challenger and elite categories.

The Villa Dariana track, one of the scenarios that remained as a legacy of the XIX Bolivarian Games, received the competitions, which left the winners among the representatives of the 15 departments that arrived in Valledupar.

In the elite category, the winners were: in men, Yolmer Andrés Murillo Valencia (Bogotá); and in ladies, Nicole Foronda Castro (Antioquia).