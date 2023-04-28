Valledupar experiences the Indigenous Entrepreneurship Fair at the Casa de la Cultura

Entrepreneurs and artisans of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta expose these days of Vallenato Festival their backpacks, bracelets, necklaces, medicinal plants, key chains, coffee and powdered brown sugar, among other products, at the House of Culture of Valledupar, located near Plaza Alfonso López.

It is one of the first indigenous entrepreneurship fairs promoted by the municipal administration, according to one of the merchants, a strategy developed with the arrival of the Arhuaca Alejandra Izquierdo as head of the Office of Culture.

“I think it is the first time that the Arhuacos have this space with our own crafts in the Casa de la Cultura, these are native products,” expressed one of the artisans with whom she spoke with EL PILÓN and who said that the process of weaving a backpack takes between 15 days and a month, depending on the size.

Most of the products are handmade by women. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

BACKPACK MATERIAL: “LASTS OVER 20 YEARS”

The backpacks are made of sheep wool, fique, alpaca wool and skein. There are also Arhuaco hats, whose name is tutusoma, made of cotton, as well as syrups and oils.

Laudelino Villafañe Torres, a native of the Vallenato Sabana Crespo corregimiento, affirmed that from very early until 7 pm, they will be offering the items that he defines as “pure”

MEDICINAL PLANT AND OTHER TOOLS

“We also sell the coca leaf that It works for many things: Eliminate pain, stress or fatigue. It is taken as tea, after eating. It’s a natural medicine.” Villafane added.

For his part, Maria Isabel Loperena, from the Wiwa community, sells earrings and traditional household utensils such as achoteros and totumo spoons. The different products at the fair go from $7,000 to three hundred thousand pesos.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

