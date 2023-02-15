Bad aim and the sins of youth played against Valledupar Fútbol Club, which lost two goals to nil against Jaguares de Córdoba for the first leg of phase 1 of the Colombia Cup played on Tuesday night at the Armando Maestre stadium.

The great novelty of the series between the A and B teams involved the fitting out of the sports arena tribunes to welcome the Verdiblancos fans who attended the cup match in good numbers.

THE MATCH

Valledupar came out without complexes to Armando Maestre’s lawn, with a proactive eleven, which included the return of Vallenato striker Misael Martínez.

For its part, Jaguares de Córdoba, a team from A, arrived with a squad made up of players with extensive experience, including ex-Valledupar Nelino Tapia, Jhon Pérez and Brayner de Alba, to name just three.

At 30′, goalkeeper Jorge Soto deprived the home team of the first of the match by sending a corner kick from Sebastián Gutiérrez who was on his way to scoring.

Already in the second part, at 48′, a loss of the ball in the middle of the field was changed by the ‘feline’ team for a goal. Carlos Copete scored the 1-0 match.

The match valid for the first leg of the Colombia Cup faced Vallenatos and Cordoba./ Joaquín Ramírez.

After conceding the goal, the vallenato team went over Jaguares and created clear options to tie the game.

One of them at the feet of ‘9’ Vallenato, at 58′, who squandered a penalty ‘on the move’ which went to Soto’s right post.

Misael himself wasted a header, at 60′, inside the six-yard box, which brushed past the right post of the ‘cat’ team.

At least four more clear goal options were able to change the history of the game in favor of the vallenatos.

But since “he who doesn’t do them sees them do them”, at 79′ it was the visit that made it 2-0 through a maximum penalty executed by Panenka Julián Guevara.

Next Saturday, Valledupar FC will visit Barranquilla for date 3 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

The return of the Cup will take place on Wednesday, February 22 in the capital of Montería.

