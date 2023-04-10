Valledupar FC visits Patriotas this Monday (4 pm) with the aim of continuing the good run of recent days and continuing to establish itself within the top 8 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

The team led by Julián Barragán has not lost for 7 dates -3 wins and 4 draws- and recovered from a bad start to the season.

Now he will face one of those called to ascend to the highest category of Colombian professional soccer at the La Independencia de Tunja stadium.

The Verdiblanco cast comes from a home draw on date 10 against Quindío in a duel played at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium.

In addition to facing one of the best armed teams of the ‘B’, the Verdiblanco team will have to challenge the 2,822 meter high of the capital of Boyacá.

The squad carried out its last training session before traveling to Tunja this Sunday morning at the club’s sports headquarters, where DT Barragán decided the squad for the game against the ‘patriots’.

‘THERE IS NO EASY RIVAL HERE’: DT DE VALLEDUPAR

Before the game against Tunja, coach Barragán referred to the match as a visitor and what he expects from the local team.

“We beat Leones in Itaguí where they hadn’t won for a while, that generates that confidence in the group that is mentally strong in that part, now Patriotas is similar to when we went to Bogotá, that we could have won, we have to go play, logically with intelligence, Patriotas is strong at home, but positive to get a good result there and why not to win”, said the 45-year-old strategist after morning training.

With 14 points, Valledupar is seventh in the championship as a result of 3 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses.

The ‘boyacos’ are third with 20 points from 6 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses.

DATASHEET

Stadium: La Independencia (Tunja)

Center: Javier Villa – Antioquia

Date: 11 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

Time: 4 pm

Patriots: Sergio Roman; Diego Ruiz, Kevin Moreno, Luis Payares, Carlos Des Salas; Quentin Danloux (Jose Andrade 60′) Sebastian Ayala, Ivan Rivas (David Orozco 60′); Steven Sarria (Camilo Charris 89′), Marcilio Silva (Fabian Banguero 84′) and Santiago Cordoba.

Coach: Juan Nino.

Valledupar: Weimar Asprilla, Darwin Balanta, David Álvarez, Kevin Rivas, Joan Cajares, Brayan Sánchez, Jean Marcos Angulo, Wilberth Bravo, Jhonier Valencia, Juan Cantillo and Misael Martínez.

Coach: Julian Barragan.

Date 11

April 8

Boca Juniors de Cali 1-2 Tigres FC

Pascual Guerrero stadium

April 9th

Real Santander 0-1 Orsomarso SC

Stadium: Villaconcha

Real Cartagena 2-2 Cucuta Deportivo

Stadium: Jaime Moron

Cortuluá Yumbo Industriales FC vs. CEIF Fortress

(Domingo)

Stadium: Raúl Miranda

April 10th

Bogotá FC vs. Leones FC

Time: 3:00 PM

Stadium: Metropolitano de Techo

Barranquilla FC vs. Llaneros FC

Time: 5:00 PM

Stadium: Romelio Martinez

Sports Quindío vs. Atletico FC

Time: 8:00 PM

Stadium: Centennial