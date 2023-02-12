Although the performance of the Valledupar Fútbol Club against Cúcuta could be described as acceptable and, at times, accompanied by good football, the truth is that in two days the Verdiblanco team did not know the victory and added a single unit in the table of the Tournament of Ascent I-2023.

The team from the capital of Cesar did not go from a meager tie to a goal that serves to open the points box, but not to break the losing streak of 6 games without a win that has weighed since the previous championship.

On Saturday afternoon at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium, Valledupar FC knew how to recover from a hesitant start, in which its ‘copetted’ rival set the conditions at someone else’s house.

Two clear scoring chances for the ‘motilón’ team in those first minutes put those led by Julián Barragán against the ropes.

But since we already know that football is “the dynamics of the unexpected” -as the prestigious Argentine journalist Dante Panzeri stated-, it was the local team that opened the scoring after 19 minutes thanks to an excellent definition by Dayron Valencia before an excellent pass midfielder Juan Cantillo.

Cantillo enabled Valencia with a ‘balloon’ from outside the area and the striker defined his right foot, strong, and below the humanity of the Argentine goalkeeper Ezequiel Mastrolia.

However, once again football defied logic -we again cite Panzeri and his unexpected dynamics- and after 41 minutes, when Valledupar played best, the red and black team equalized the match with an own goal from left back Darwin Balanta.

DESPITE CELEBRATING their first goal in the I-2023 Promotion Tournament, Valledupar FC was unable to add three at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau./ PHOTO: Dimayor.

The number 24 put in his own door a center that was not more dangerous, sent from the left sector of Cucuta, and that Balanta ‘defined’ as if it were a rival striker.

From then on, the game became acrimonious, but there were always spaces to create clear goal options in the grounds of Kevin Cataño -who came on in the second half in place of Weimar Asprilla- and the Argentine Mastrolia.

The clearest of the visit originated at 72′ at the feet of Jhonatan Agudelo who enabled and left his striker face to face with goalkeeper Cataño, but the duel was won by the latter who sent in a corner kick.

With 10 minutes to go, it was local midfielder Juan Cantillo who was left alone against Mastrolia but wasted what was 2-1 for Cesar’s team.

The tie left Cúcuta with 4 points and from now on it settles in the upper part of the table, contrary to Valledupar, which with a single unit begins to lose ground.

The next date for the B tournament, next Saturday, the vallenatos will visit Barranquilla in search of the third time being the charm.

Before, Valledupar FC will assume the commitment for Copa Colombia, this Tuesday at 6 pm against Jaguares. This meeting will also serve to mark the return of the Verdiblanco fan to the stadium, after the sanction of 4 dates that weighs on the club in the Tournament.

DATASHEET

Date 2 Promotion Tournament I-2023 Estadio Armando Maestre Pavajeau. Central Jairo Mayorga – Tolima Valledupar FC Weimar Asprilla (Kevin Catano); Francisco Melendre (Rubén Ramos), Kevin Rivas, Gianfranco Orozco and Darwin Balanta; Jhon Gutiérrez (Jhonier Valencia), Juan Angulo and Sebastián Gutiérrez (Arney Rocha); Juan Cantillo, Victor Ballesteros and Dayron Valencia. Technical director Julian Barragan Gol Dayron Valencia (19′) cucuta Ezequiel Mastrolia, Cristian Diaz, Matteo Frigerio, Lucas Rios, Jeysen Nunez (Juan Ruiz), Jeffrey Zapata, Santiago Guzman, Jhon Suaza, Darwin Carrero, Jonathan Agudelo, Felipe Ospina (Jonathan Tapia). Coach Bernardo Redin. Gol own goal by Darwin Balanta (41′)

DATE 2

February 9

Real Cartagena 3-2 Patriotas FC

February 11th

Real Santander 2-0 Fortaleza CEIF

Orsomarso SC 1-0 Atlético FC

Estadio Francisco Rivera Escobar

February 12

Boca Juniors of Cali vs. Bogota FC

February 13th

Llaneros FC vs. cortulua

Hour 6 p.m. Estadio beautiful horizon Television WIN/WIN+

Tigres FC vs. Barranquilla FC

Hour 3 p.m. Estadio Metropolitan Roof

Sports Quindío vs. lions fc

Hour 8:05 p.m. Estadio Centenary Television WIN+

BY: JOSÉ ALEJANDRO MARTÍNEZ / EL PILÓN