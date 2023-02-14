BY: SPORTS / EL PILÓN

Valledupar Fútbol Club changes the chip and faces tonight in the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium to Jaguares de Córdoba for the first leg of the Colombian Cup.

The great novelty of the series between the A team and the B team goes through the opening of the stands from the sports stage to welcome the Verdiblancos fans.

It should be remembered that Valledupar continues to pay a sanction of 4 dates iImposed by Dimayor for bad behavior of the public since the last tournament. However, this prohibition does not apply to the mixed Colombian soccer tournament.

in dialogue with THE PYLONcoach Julián Barragán announced multiple variants regarding the team that drew 1-1 with Cúcuta Deportivo in the date 2 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

Among the novelties stands out the return of the team goalscorer, the vallenato Misael Martínez who missed the start of the tournament due to an injury. The central defender David Álvarez could also make his debut.

“As important as the regular tournament, there are two games and we also want to be protagonists, we are not going to give anything away”Barragan said.

The event was attended by the president of the club, Nicolás Baena, as well as members of the coaching staff and players from the squad./ Joaquín Ramírez.

With respect to return of the public to the stadiumBarragán said that: “We also need people to start going, to start having that empathy, we need from now on to have that empathy with the people and for them to start going to the stadium”.

Valledupar FC would form with: Kevin Cataño; Edwin Zapata, Kevin Rivas, David Alvarez and Darwin Balanta; Jhon Gutiérrez, Juan Angulo and Sebastián Gutiérrez; Juan Cantillo, Dayron Valencia and Misael Martinez.

Referee Esneider Pontón from Bogotá will direct the actions.

For this Cup match, the club reported that the (western) ticket office will cost $17.600 and the children of 3 to 13 years will enter for free accompanied by a responsible adult. Valledupar FC also put the season tickets on sale. The opening gates of the stadium will be at 5 p.m.