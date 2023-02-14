Home News Valledupar FC faces Jaguares today for the Cup: the public returns
News

Valledupar FC faces Jaguares today for the Cup: the public returns

by admin
Valledupar FC faces Jaguares today for the Cup: the public returns

BY: SPORTS / EL PILÓN

Valledupar Fútbol Club changes the chip and faces tonight in the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium to Jaguares de Córdoba for the first leg of the Colombian Cup.

The great novelty of the series between the A team and the B team goes through the opening of the stands from the sports stage to welcome the Verdiblancos fans.

It should be remembered that Valledupar continues to pay a sanction of 4 dates iImposed by Dimayor for bad behavior of the public since the last tournament. However, this prohibition does not apply to the mixed Colombian soccer tournament.

in dialogue with THE PYLONcoach Julián Barragán announced multiple variants regarding the team that drew 1-1 with Cúcuta Deportivo in the date 2 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

Among the novelties stands out the return of the team goalscorer, the vallenato Misael Martínez who missed the start of the tournament due to an injury. The central defender David Álvarez could also make his debut.

As important as the regular tournament, there are two games and we also want to be protagonists, we are not going to give anything away”Barragan said.

The event was attended by the president of the club, Nicolás Baena, as well as members of the coaching staff and players from the squad./ Joaquín Ramírez.

With respect to return of the public to the stadiumBarragán said that: “We also need people to start going, to start having that empathy, we need from now on to have that empathy with the people and for them to start going to the stadium”.

Valledupar FC would form with: Kevin Cataño; Edwin Zapata, Kevin Rivas, David Alvarez and Darwin Balanta; Jhon Gutiérrez, Juan Angulo and Sebastián Gutiérrez; Juan Cantillo, Dayron Valencia and Misael Martinez.

See also  Elections in Ayas, until 21 August for nominations

Referee Esneider Pontón from Bogotá will direct the actions.

For this Cup match, the club reported that the (western) ticket office will cost $17.600 and the children of 3 to 13 years will enter for free accompanied by a responsible adult. Valledupar FC also put the season tickets on sale. The opening gates of the stadium will be at 5 p.m.

You may also like

In which countries of the world is Valentine’s...

Prohibition of people talking about the Hu Xinyu...

Europe approves a ban on gasoline and diesel...

Panama rejects accusations of alleged violations against migrants

Going all out to fight for the economy...

A minor is accused of the homicide of...

Ramo jobs for Colombians

Precipitation stopped today, Wuhan sunny and returned, but...

Valle ratified the fight against child recruitment

The newlyweds received the certificate in the early...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy