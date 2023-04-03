The resounding applause with which the Vallenato public fired Valledupar FC at the end of the match against Quindío at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium describes by itself the good play that the locals displayed in the draw to one goal on date 10 of the Ascent I Tournament -2023.

Misael Martínez’s Chilean goal at 60′ excited the Verdiblanca fans, but Jesús Marimón’s goal -an acquaintance from the arena-, at 78′, deprived the Vallenatos of an important victory against one of the so-called ‘ history’ of Colombian soccer.

Valledupar “sinned” in the definition and forgave a team from Quindío that took a long-suffering point for the Armenian capital.

Despite the disappointment of the victory that vanished, Valledupar remains undefeated in recent days and continues to establish itself within the top 8 of the Promotion Tournament.

The team led by Julián Barragán hasn’t lost for 7 games -3 wins and 4 draws- and has recovered from a bad start to the season.

With 14 points, Valledupar is seventh in the championship as a result of 3 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses.

The Quindians are fifth with 16 points from 4 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses.

THE MATCH

From the first minute, the rival visited Verdiblancos’ grounds, through a free kick that passed close to Weimar Asprilla’s goal.

At 9′, it was Valledupar’s turn who approached through a free kick that goalkeeper Pablo Mina sent to the corner.

In the 22nd minute, central defender David Álvarez had the opening of the scoring on his feet, but finished off at the hands of goalkeeper Mina, after taking a corner kick.

For the second half, the locals came out more ambitious and striker Dairo Valencia made it 1-0 with a shot that brushed past the left corner.

Valledupar missed victory but still hasn’t lost./ PHOTO: Joaquín Ramírez.

At 28 in the second half, the clearest of the match up to that moment came when Wilber Bravo finished off but the goalkeeper saved from point-blank range.

At 60′ (15 of the second half) came the play that paid for the ticket. The home scorer, Misael Martínez, finished off a Chilean kick after a cross from the right and scored a great goal that made the Verdiblanco dream of victory.

But at 78′, an acquaintance from Valledupar, Jesús Marimón, who had his sports training in the capital of Cesar, finished off by goalkeeper Asprilla’s stick and signed the 1-1.

With two minutes to go, Misael himself made it 2-1, in a clear play from an empty goal, but a Quindío defender took it out of line.

DATASHEET

Estadio: Armando Maestre (Valledupar) Central: Alejandro Moncada – Antioquia Date: 10 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament. Valledupar: Weimar Asprilla, Darwin Balanta, David Álvarez, Kevin Rivas, Joan Cajares, Brayan Sánchez, Gilbert Parra, Jean Marcos Angulo, Wilberth Bravo, Dairon Valencia and Misael Martínez. Coach: Julian Barragan. Gol: Misael Martinez (60′) Quindio: Paul Mine; Jorge Posada, Camilo Suarez, Jhon Gamboa, Leandro Angle; Jesus Marimon, Alexis Serna, Matthew Aguilar, Eduar Arizala; John Villamayor, Diego Echeverry. Coach: Oscar Hector Quintabani. Gol: Jesus Marimón (78′)

Date 10



April 1st

Tigres FC 0-2 Real Cartagena

Stadium: Metropolitano de Techo Orsomarso SC 0-1 Cortuluá

Stadium: Francisco Rivera

april 2

Lions FC 1-1 Real Santander

Stadium: Metropolitano de Itagüí Fortress CEIF 3-1 Barranquiilla FC

Stadium: Metropolitano de Techo Llaneros FC vs. Boca Juniors of Cali

Stadium: Bello Horizonte

April 3

Cucuta Deportivo vs. Bogota FC

Time: 4 pm

Stadium: General Santander

TV: Win+ Atlético FC vs. Patriotas FC

Time: 6:05 pm

Pascual Guerrero stadium

TV: Win+

Here you can see the goals of the match between Valledupar and Quindío.

BY: JOSÉ A. MARTÍNEZ / EL PILÓN