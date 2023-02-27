A new defeat was added to Valledupar Fútbol Club this Sunday after losing to Real Cartagena for the fourth date of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

The people from Cartagena won at the Jaime Morón stadium with scores from Daniel Pedrozo and Santiago Gómez.

The first from Cartagena came after 20 minutes by air, following a corner kick that defender Daniel Pedrozo connected, beating goalkeeper Kevin Cataño. Pedrozo got ahead of everyone and headed past the locals.

The 2-0 came after a play by the right sector of Cartagena, finished off by the striker Santiago Gómez from the center of the large area.

Those directed by Julián Barragán formed with: Kevin Cataño; Darwin Balanta, David Álvarez, Kevin Rivas, Joan Cajares, Ali Reyes, Brayan Sánchez, Juan Cantillo, Kevin Arboleda, Rubén Ramos and Dayron Valencia.

In this way, the vallenatos continue without winning after 5 games in the 2023 season, if the duels of the Copa Colombia series against Jaguares are added.

By Tournament, Valledupar lost to Cortuluá and Cartagena and tied at home with Cúcuta Deportivo.

This campaign places him last in the championship with a single unit, in the absence of the postponed game against Barranquilla.

The vallenato cast will receive Llaneros de Villavicencio on the fifth date at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium.

