Valledupar FC vs. Patriots for date 1 of the semifinal home runs of the Ascent Tournament

AND THESE ARE THE 11 OF THE VISIT: Sergio Román; Diego Ruiz, Kevin Moreno, Luis Payares, Carlos de las Salas; José Andrade, Yimmer Salas, Steven Sarria, Alejandro Orozco, José Barragán and Andrés Alarcón.

READY THE 11 OF THE LOCAL! Valledupar FC will form with Weimar Asprilla, in goal; Mateo Parra, David Alvarez, Kevin Rivas and Joan Cajares will be the defenders; Jean Marcos Ángulo, Iván Camacho, Dairon Valencia, Arney Rocha and Jhon Gutiérrez, in the middle; and Misael Martínez, in the attack. Substitutes: Kevin Cataño, Juan José Viveros, Kevin Rentería, Darwing Balanta, Eduar Hurtado, Sebastian Gutiérrez and Wilber Manuel Bravo.

THE PUBLIC STARTS TO ARRIVE!: The Verdiblanca fans are present at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium and begin to fill the sports arena. It looks like a lot of people are going to enter Valledupar FC’s debut against Patriotas in the semifinal home runs of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.