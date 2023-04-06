By Editorial EL PILÓN.

Valledupar continues to occupy the first places in the ‘rankings’ of economic studies of the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), this time for having had the fifth largest cost variation during the month of March: 1,16 %.

In the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the capital of Cesar had a monthly inflation of 0.41% in food and non-alcoholic beverages, the highest percentage in the Caribbean region during those 31 days.

Between March of the previous year and the same month of the current term, the increase in the cost of living of Vallenato citizens was 14.33%only behind Cúcuta and Sincelejo and almost one percentage point above the national average.

Valledupar ranks third for its annual CPI. s / PHOTO: DANE.

RISES IN OTHER CITIES OF THE CARIBBEAN

For its part, Cartagena presented increases in 0,31 % in this same category, while Montería 0,19 %, Santa Marta 0,10 % and Sincelejo 0,02 %. Riohacha was the only case with a decrease of 0.12%.

At the national level, among Grocery classes that most presented an increase in their prices there were rice, oats, corn and their derivatives; bread, other flours, cereals and other bakery products; prepared meats and other products that contain them; milk, cheese, cow’s butter and the like; eggs; edible oil; frozen or pulped fruits such as blackberries and tree tomatoes; even nuts; sweets, candies and other candies, among others.

Different products of the family basket presented increases in their prices. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

DANE data also showed reductions in the values ​​of products such as poultry meat, potatoes, cassava, tomato, onion, carrot, sugar and other sweeteners.

PUBLIC SERVICES

Another concern that vallenatos have revolves around the utility rates homes, mainly electric power which, according to DANE, increased by more than 30% in this part of Cesar in the last 12 months, a percentage that is only after that registered by Montería and Sincelejo. Throughout the national territory the increase was 19.77%.

Only in the month of March, the service provided by the company Afinia varied by 1.78% in the Upar Valley, but it was the Guajira capital, Riohacha, that had the most high variation with 2.45%. Both territories exceed 1.66% that varied throughout the country.

THE GAS RECEIPT

To this is added the annual increase in the receipt of natural gas which reached 34.62%which placed the World Capital of Vallenato in third place among 23 geographic domains. The national average for that period was dand 27.39 percent.

The statistics of the public entity also reflect that the impact of these variations affects all sectors of the population in different proportions, from the poor, vulnerable, middle class, to those with high incomes.