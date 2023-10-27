‘Valledupar how are we doing’

As a vallenato, I celebrate that within the framework of a valuable initiative from civil society, which undoubtedly denotes a sense of belonging and social responsibility with the territory, important actors in the city’s private sector such as: Chamber of Commerce for the Cesar River Valley; Interguild Committee; Center for Socioeconomic Studies – Cesore; Santa Fe College; Radio Guatapurí; Castro Quintero and CIA; Guatapurí Shopping Center; Laura Daniela Clinic; Comfacesar; El Pilón Newspaper; Gymnasium of Knowledge School; Endograstro del Cesar; Fendipetróleos; South American Foundation; Maya and Associates; Morelli Socarrás Constructions; Orb Constructions; Pameca and Uparsistem, together with the Corona Foundation, have bet on the rebirth of the program ‘Valledupar how are we going’ (VCV), which should never have disappeared.

Over the years, the ‘How are we doing’, a network of cities that today operates in the country and within which are Barranquilla, Medellín, Santa Marta, Cartagena, Bogotá, among others, have positioned themselves at the national level as non-governmental actors generating information on government, policies public and development, concentrating on the analysis of the quality of life of citizens from dimensions such as people’s assets, which includes everything related to health, education, labor market and security; urban habitat: housing, public services, environment, mobility and public space; culture and citizen responsibility; good government; and economic development and competitiveness, always keeping in mind the economic environment and business dynamics of the cities that make up the network.

Taking as a starting point the presentation of a quality of life report based on objective data such as those periodically generated by the National Administrative Department of Statistics – DANE, a citizen perception survey on various socioeconomic issues and, in general, permanent analysis. of the issues that influence the quality of life of city residents, ‘How are we doing’ seeks to promote collaborative government and governance practices that are consistent with collective needs in urban and rural areas.

Monitor compliance with development plans and other urban planning tools; manage city projection exercises and promote permanent and constructive intersectoral dialogues.

In my judgement, VCV reemerges at the most opportune moment, in the midst of a situation in which Valledupar is worsening in terms of employability, security and poverty, both monetary and multidimensional. Likewise, when serious inconsistencies are perceived in matters of city planning. Through the VCV there is a great opportunity to convert this initiative, with technical rigor and dynamism, into a guiding light for future administrations under a collaboration scheme, with a special focus on the intersectoral harmonization that the city so badly needs, all sectors on the table.

Miguel Villazón Blay.

INSTITUTIONAL COMMITMENT

Once the ‘How are we doing’ is installed, municipal governments have the responsibility of taking advantage of the information generated by the initiative and thus strengthen the decision-making processes and construction of public policies with an effective and efficient orientation towards structural results of territorial advancement.

With great success, the founders of ‘Valledupar how are we going’ chose Miguel Villazón Blay as its executive director and Raúl Villegas as an economic analyst, in whom I recognize high human and professional qualities to be the helmsman of this ship that has a lot to contribute to reach to the desired port of social and economic development of the city.

We must surround the VCV from civil society, legitimize it as a reference for the local government in its task of planning and citizen participation. I wish success for the VCV management and its stay afloat. Good wind and good sea!

BY: CAMILO A. PINTO MORON /SPECIAL FOR EL PILÓN.

