Valledupar in the top 5 of the hottest cities in Colombia

Colombia, with its varied geography and diversity of climates, presents itself as an attractive destination for a wide range of trips with infinite possibilities of daily plans.

However, this diversity also means that the country can experience diametrically opposite temperatures and wet and dry events at the same time in different regions.

Currently, northern Colombia is experiencing a dry season that is expected to last until October, when the cloudiness will naturally move towards this region, according to forecasts by Ideam (Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Studies).

In the top 5 of the hottest cities in Colombia are:

Santa Marta with 38 ° C. Cartagena with 38 ° C. Riohacha with 38.4 °C. Valledupar with 40.1 °C.

Although these temperatures may seem high, experts point out that they are not related to the current heat wave in Europe.

2023 will be one of the hottest years in the history of Colombia

The director of the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam), Ghisliane Echeverry Prieto, reported that 2023 in Colombia may be the hottest in the country’s history. The arguments to justify the heat wave have to do with the warming of the Pacific Ocean.

“At this moment, the conditions of the El Niño phenomenon are present. I mean, the Pacific Ocean is already warming up,” he noted. He reiterated that no statement has been made because it will take about five months for ocean warming to “be stable.”

According to the specialist, what is expected is that the year will be one of the hottest in the entire post-industrial era, and explained that the El Niño phenomenon may contribute to an increase in global temperature.

“This, as a consequence, means that there is no certainty, he highlights, regarding that is, this year could be hotter, although there is no certainty about whether it will be this year or the next. Scenarios point to an even warmer year following an El Niño, leading to a very prolonged season of extreme conditions,” he added.

“We have observed, in our climate monitoring, that during the months of April, May and June, rainfall in the country has been below historical levels. We are expected to have one of the hottest years in the entire post-industrial era. The El Niño phenomenon may contribute to an increase in global temperature. That is to say, this year could be hotter, although there is no certainty as to whether it will be this year or the next one”, affirmed the director of Ideam in dialogue with Colprensa.

Through the Ideam information portals, the entity has discussed the record of high temperatures in different areas of the country. On July 22, for example, the phenomena that occurred in Santa Marta and Riohacha drew attention, each territory reaching temperatures of 38.0 °C and 38.4 °C, respectively. “For its part, Cartagena on July 20 registered 38.0°C, exceeding the maximum historical temperature of the month by 0.6°C,” reads the publication of the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies.

“The increase in fires, which entails the loss of vegetation cover and the increase in greenhouse gas emissions. There is also a deterioration in air quality, which has implications for health. In addition, there are other side effects, such as the increase in diseases such as dengue, Zika and Chikungunya. All this puts pressure on hospital services, ”he noted.

The heat wave, according to the specialist, “is more likely to be moderate between the end of this year and the beginning of next.”

“It is important to mention that the El Niño phenomenon is not the only meteorological phenomenon that affects the country. The atmosphere is very complex and we have the Madden Julian Oscillation, which causes less rain this season. There are also currents such as the Orinoco Jet and other types of winds that influence the weather,” he clarified. with Infobae

