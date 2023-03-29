Home News Valledupar Mayor’s Office announced paving between Avenida Sierra Nevada and the Divino Niño neighborhood
News

by admin
The Mayor of Valledupar announced that the public bidding for the rigid concrete paving of carrera 38from Sierra Nevada Avenue to the Divino Niño neighborhood, with an approximate investment of $25,000 million.

“It is expected that in the next few days the work will be awarded,” indicated the administration through a statement on this project of 1,650 linear meters that would guarantee mobility in this sector of the northwest of the city.

According to official information, the work contemplates roads of 7.20 metersa central separator and platforms of variable width with their respective urban planning works, complementary works to the road corridor, wet nets and lighting.

Some citizens reacted assuring that the road will connect to much of the city”, while others requested the extension of the section “in front of the La Popa battalion”.

